ATLANTA — Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties throughout the metro Atlanta area and is giving out free coffee.

The event is from Dec. 27-31 between 1-2 p.m.

Event goers will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage.

Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

Over a thousand stores are participating nationwide so if your location is not one of the parties one day, you may be in luck the next.

Starbucks says that every day they'll announce 200 new locations for the parties.

