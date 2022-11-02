High School student hit, killed by alleged DUI suspect who left the scene, sheriff says

The student attended Starr's Mill High School, according to the sheriff's office.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old Starr's Mill High School student was tragically killed by an alleged DUI suspect, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office says.

It happened along Brechin Drive on Thursday evening. The sheriff's office said a 60-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix when he crossed the southbound lane, struck the boy and then left the scene.

The suspect is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The name of the student has not been released. The Fayette County School District said they have crisis counselors at the high school today.