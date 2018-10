BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A trooper is in the hospital after exchanging fire with a suspect in a traffic stop Thursday morning.

It happened in Bartow County on I-75 south near exit 293 at Hwy 411.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the trooper exchanged fire with what they described as a "violator" after the traffic stop. Both people were taken to a hospital.

The GBI has been called in to investigate.

