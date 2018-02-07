GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- There is no easing into Georgia's new hands-free law. From now on, if you’re caught with a phone in your hand while behind the wheel, expect to see blue lights in your rearview mirror.

The law requires that no part of your body support a cell phone while driving. That means it can’t be in your hand, your lap or even your pocket while in use.

11Alive’s Christie Ethridge spent the day following Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cory Croscutt on his patrol. It didn’t take long to find someone breaking the new law.

“I saw your phone in your right hand, so that is going to be a violation of the law,” Trooper Croscutt told a driver at the first stop. He noticed the violation at a stop light.

If an officer stops you for a hands-free violation, you’re in for a ticket, a $50 fine, and a point on your license. If it’s not your first offense, the fine and the points go up from there.

Since Trooper Croscutt was patrolling on Sunday, the day the law went into effect, he had a little mercy.

“Provided everything checks out, I’ll give you a warning today and make sure you understand the law, OK?” he told the driver.

“Yes sir,” she replied.

Less than 30 minutes later, we found another driver with a cell phone in her hand. Trooper Croscutt flipped on his blue lights.

“Miss Martin, the reason I stopped you is you’re in violation of the Georgia Hands-Free law,” he told her.

She told the officer she was using it for GPS. He explained that’s okay, as long as you aren’t holding your phone while navigating.

“The problem is you still have to have it supported, so you can use your GPS, but you still have to have a mount for your phone,” he explained.

To emphasize what’s allowed and what’s not, we did our interview with Trooper Croscutt the “hands-free way.”

We were each in our separate cars and I called him to talk. I used my Bluetooth headphones, even though I was in the passenger seat, and he used speakerphone.

That worked until it started raining and drowned me out. Then, he switched to earbuds.

“I only have one earbud in,” he made sure to note. “You’ve got to be able to hear what’s going on around you.”

When asked if he thought it’d be hard for people to start complying with this immediately, he said, “I definitely think there’s going to be a time of adjustment when people are going to have to break those bad habits. We are all for keeping people safe, and we definitely think it’s going to do that.”

RELATED |

► 'Hands-free Georgia is what Merritt wants' | Parents of slain teen thankful for new law

► ​​​​​​​Everything you need to know about Georgia's Hands-Free law

► There is no grace period with Georgia's new Hands-Free law

► Georgia 'hands-free' law reminder video goes viral

► Viral video of APD officer explaining 'hands-free' law has people distracted

► Fact check: Does Georgia's new hands-free law apply to streaming apps?

► Deal signs hands-free law

► Mothers ask lawmakers to back distracted driving bill

© 2018 WXIA