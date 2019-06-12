ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court released a report on Friday which recommended that all courts in the state either implement or revise sexual harassment policies, based on best practices noted in the report.

The committee that drafted the report urged that courts "mandate that judges and judicial branch employees participate in sexual harassment prevention training at least once every year."

According to Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, the committee was created to “encourage each class of court, and corresponding court councils, to establish and maintain policies to: 1) provide every judge and employee with training that addresses the various forms of workplace harassment, including sexual harassment, and related intimidation and reprisal that are prohibited by law; and 2) establish procedures for recognizing and responding to harassment and harassment complaints.”

Since its creation last February, the committee has reviewed and evaluated anti-harassment policies from state and federal courts along with policies applying to the state's executive branch of government and others.

The committee notes in its report that already, under Georgia’s Code of Judicial Conduct, “judges are prohibited from engaging in harassment and have a duty to prevent court staff and attorneys (among others) from engaging in harassment.”

In addition, the committee found that “most courts do not conduct regular sexual harassment training for judges and judicial branch employees, although judicial employees may receive training from a municipality or county if they are employed by those government entities.”

To aid in the annual training, the committee partnered with the state's Department of Administrative Services to create a 30-minute video which is free-of-charge to judges and judicial employees to educate them about sexual harassment prevention.

This is similar to a policy established by the governor last January. On his first day in office, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order which mandated that all employees in the executive branch will be trained on how to avoid and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

