ATLANTA -- A statewide outage has hit the Department of Motor Vehicles, forcing drivers to either hold off on plans to visit local offices in person.

The Department of Driver Services reports that an outage connected to a vendor has directly impacted all of its customer service centers around the state.

According to a statement from the DDS, there is no estimated time for when the problem will be solved. Officials with the state agency insist that drivers instead visit their website or use the "DDS 2 GO" app - both of which can help with most licensing needs.

The agency said they expect to provide updates on their homepage and on social media.

