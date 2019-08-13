DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Stephenson High School is on lockdown, according to DeKalb Police.

DeKalb Police Maj. J.A. Lewis said school resource officers are checking the interior of the school. He confirmed the lockdown is a Level 3.

The nature of the lockdown is unconfirmed.

Aerial video showed a significant police presence at and around the school.

At other DeKalb County schools, a Level 3 lockdown means all exterior doors are locked and classroom doors are immediately locked, with students going under desks or tables.

A Level 3 lockdown is put into place in situations where there may be a threat inside the school or a threatening person at the school, with a weapon possibly involved.

