DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Stephenson High School remains on a level one lockdown after a report of an intruder placed the school on a level three lockdown Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb County School System said resource officers responded to the school and swept the building as the students remained in their classrooms. Aerial video showed a significant police presence at and around the school as DeKalb County Police Department officers supported with traffic control.

"All students and faculty are safe," the district said in a statement just after 11:00 a.m.

Police officers from both departments are remaining on campus for the duration of the day.

"The school will be on a level one lockdown out of an abundance of caution and students will resume their normal schedule," the district said in a statement.

At other DeKalb County schools, a level three lockdown means all exterior doors are locked and classroom doors are immediately locked, with students going under desks or tables.

A Level 3 lockdown is put into place in situations where there may be a threat inside the school or a threatening person at the school, with a weapon possibly involved.

Students posted videos from inside the classrooms showing officers checking the rooms.

