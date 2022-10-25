Stephenson High School student faces charges after social media threats prompted lockdown

DeKalb County Schools said its police department has conducted a thorough investigation after the school went on a Level 1 lockdown Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Stephenson High School is facing charges after allegedly posting multiple threats on social media.

The threats prompted a Level 1 lockdown at the school on Monday. The school remained on lockdown until dismissal "out of an abundance of caution." No weapons were found on campus, according to a spokesperson with the school district.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DeKalb County Schools said its police department has conducted a thorough investigation and has charged a student in connection to the threats.

"The student is a minor so no identifiable information will be released," the school district said.

DeKalb County Schools said it wants to remind students and staff that when they see something to say something, as part of its campaign to keep everyone safe.

"It encourages anyone who hears or observes anything that may compromise safety to alert school personnel or law enforcement," DeKalb County Schools said.