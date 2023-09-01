Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

He is charged with public intoxication.

DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. Dallas police officers confirmed the news to 11Alive sister station WFAA.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told WFAA.

When the officers arrived, they found Bennett "and determined he was intoxicated," a police news release said.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center where he was booked. Information about bond was not immediately known.

Bennett is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft after a stellar career in Athens. He was a walk on for the Bulldogs in 2017, before leaving for junior college and then returning on scholarship -- winning back-to-back titles.

He told reporters last week via Zoom that he was in the Fort Worth area training.

His career at Georgia includes two national championships, a perfect 2022 season, an SEC championship, four total College Football Playoff Offensive Player of the Game awards, a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist, and the most passing yards in a single season in program history (4,127 in 2022).

It has been a turbulent off-season for the Bulldogs football program.

Just last week, a highly-regarded transfer wide receiver was arrested in Athens for domestic violence. RaRa Thomas, whose real name is Rodarius, transferred to UGA this semester from Mississippi State.

A crash on Jan. 15 rocked the community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and a football staffer, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident the day after the team's championship parade. Teammate Warren McClendon and another staff member, Tori Bowles, were injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.