Stevie Nicks to perform in Altanta, part of 2023 tour

Her last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 .

ATLANTA — A legendary rock artist is returning to Georgia.

Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlanta as part of her 2023 tour. Nicks’ last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 at Ameris Bank Theatre in Alpharetta.

There, she performed several of her own hits, along with a couple classics from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, according to concertarchives.org.

The 2023 tour will start March 15 in Seattle, Wash. and make its way to the South, according to the Stevie Nicks' official website.

The website also said she will perform May 22 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release from Live Nation Entertainment.