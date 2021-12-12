x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Town hall meeting today on Gwinnett brewery's proposed expansion into Smyrna

StillFire Brewing has plans to open a location next to the Smyrna Community Center along Atlanta Road.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A town hall meeting is set for today over a Gwinnett County brewery's proposed expansion into Smyrna.

It's happening from 2-3:30 p.m. at Smyrna's City Hall inside the City Council Chambers at 2800 King St.

The meeting will address a proposal for a new location of Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing, which describes itself as the "most award-winning new brewery in Georgia."

The new location would be built on what is currently a stretch of green space between the Smyrna Community Center and Atlanta Road.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported in October that the two-year-old brewing operation's general manager said the Smyrna location would be similar to the original one in Suwanee, with a tap room and the ability to produce beer on site.

“Everyone’s got an interest in bringing breweries to their downtown as part of their redevelopment and Smyrna seemed like a good fit and we’re hoping to make that happen," the StillFire general manager, Aaron Bisges, told the newspaper in October.

Related Articles

In Other News

Person killed in Polk County home explosion