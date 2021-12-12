Town hall meeting today on Gwinnett brewery's proposed expansion into Smyrna

StillFire Brewing has plans to open a location next to the Smyrna Community Center along Atlanta Road.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A town hall meeting is set for today over a Gwinnett County brewery's proposed expansion into Smyrna.

It's happening from 2-3:30 p.m. at Smyrna's City Hall inside the City Council Chambers at 2800 King St.

The meeting will address a proposal for a new location of Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing, which describes itself as the "most award-winning new brewery in Georgia."

The new location would be built on what is currently a stretch of green space between the Smyrna Community Center and Atlanta Road.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported in October that the two-year-old brewing operation's general manager said the Smyrna location would be similar to the original one in Suwanee, with a tap room and the ability to produce beer on site.