Lawsuit alleges rape by Marietta cheer gym coach

Cobb Police said in September it had opened an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate conduct at the Stingray Allstars gym.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A new lawsuit alleges that a cheer athlete at an elite Marietta gym was raped by a former coach/athlete there and, in at least one other instance, sent an explicit photo by another adult athlete.

The suit targets both the gym, Stingray Allstars, and a larger company that affiliates with gyms around the country, Varsity All Star.

The Cobb County Police Department said in September it was investigating an allegation at the Stingray gym of "inappropriate conduct" between an instructor/athlete and a victim identified as a minor.

The outcome of that investigation is not clear. 11Alive has reached out to the department to see if it remains open and to find out the status of the investigation.

The person alleged in the lawsuit to have committed the rape is currently on USA Cheer's ineligibility list, pending an investigation, for "member policy violation related to athlete protection." 11Alive is not naming the individual at this time until more is learned about the police investigation and case.

In addition to the specific abuse allegations, the lawsuit accuses both the gym and Varsity of fostering an environment where blind eyes were regularly turned to "rampant solicitation and inappropriate sexual conduct, and innuendoes, from credentialed coaches, choreographers, vendors and other adults."

The new lawsuit against Stingray was filed on behalf of a plaintiff from Ohio who moved to the Atlanta area in 2020 after being recruited by the Marietta gym. The athlete had been cheering since he was 12, and according to the suit, upon joining Stingray was seen as "one of the premier athletes" at the gym.

The suit alleges that the athlete, 15 at the time, was raped at the home of the coach/athlete, who was 18, on Dec. 4, 2020. It also alleges a more senior instructor at the gym "knew of the sexual assault and failed to report it to law enforcement."

The lawsuit alleges the coach/athlete was never reported to law enforcement because he "was regarded as one of the best male cheerleaders in the all-star world and to have him removed from competition would detrimentally impact the success of Defendant Stingrays."

It further described him as "cheerlebrity,” and a "celebrated Varsity athlete, well-known in the all-star community."

11Alive obtained an email sent to parents in September by Stingray Allstars that described "alleged inappropriate conduct" involving an "adult Steel athlete that might include minors on Green and Steel."

Green and Steel refer to varying team and age levels within the larger Stingray program.

The suit further adds the alleged assault became "widely known" within the gym, and that after other athletes learned of it, some "began to solicit (the athlete) for sex." That later included "unwanted photos of another adult cheerleader's genitals."

It's not clear whether Cobb County Police investigated only one or both of the allegations.

The alleged assault left the athlete traumatized, the suit says, and he "began abusing alcohol."

"Rather than offering support services, (the athlete's) Coach... told him he needed to stop drinking and mentioned (the athlete) had a 'bad reputation' in the gym because of 'you know what, happened with you know who.' Notwithstanding this knowledge, (the coach) did not report the incident to law enforcement," the suit states.

The alleged rape was first reported to law enforcement this year, in September, when the athlete's mother became aware of it.

The suit states the athlete "experienced bodily injury, physical pain and suffering, and mental anguish." It seeks unspecified damages through a jury trial.

11Alive reached out to Varsity Brands, LLC. about the lawsuit and accusations. A firm that provides public relations support for Varsity Brands sent a statement that said Varsity Brands' concern is for the survivors and their families.

"Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in this lawsuit. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior," the statement said.

They also provided a copy of a letter they said was sent to the plaintiff's attorney earlier this month. The defamation counsel for Varsity Spirit mentioned in the notice they had seen the reports that "Varsity Spirit's retention of defamation counsel was somehow intended to silence and intimidate survivors of abuse." However, they added that those claims were a false narrative and they support survivors' pursuit for justice. They said they were retained to evaluate any defamation and to look into the "reckless disregard for the truth."

"To be clear, Varsity stands with the survivors and their pursuit of justice. We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children," the statement added.

11Alive also reached out to Stingray about the allegations. The lawsuit accuses others at Stingray, by name, of knowing about it but failing to report it. A spokesperson said that is not true, adding that they learned about the accusation this past September and immediately reported it to the police and to parents.

They also issued the following statement:

"The Stingray Allstars has and will always work vigorously with law enforcement regarding any potential maltreatment of a child, and the fact that our company took this information to law enforcement first speaks volumes. We are proud of our history providing the safest space possible for all our athletes and continue to do so. We continue to hold all survivors of abuse in our prayers."

In response to allegations earlier this year against cheer coach Scott Foster and the Varsity-affiliated Rockstar Gym, Varsity President Bill Seely said the allegations against Foster were "abhorrent criminal, predatory conduct" and "run counter to everything the cheer and dance community is intended to represent."

Foster, 49, died by suicide in August just before a lawsuit was filed representing 100 victims at South Carolina-based Rockstar. One of those victims now lives in Austell, and several Atlanta-area gyms had branding deals with Rockstar that they dropped as the scandal mushroomed.