2 dead, 1 hurt in Henry County fire, officials say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a fire at their Stockbridge home Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Stockbridge police, along with the Henry County Fire Department, responded to the home at 112 Mimosa Dr.

The surviving victim was taken to Grady Hospital's burn unit.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld by police until family members have been notified.

They said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Sunday in Molena, two children died in a house fire. That was ruled accidental.

