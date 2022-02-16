Stockbridge Police Department hiring entire force over the next three months

The new police department will take over on July 1, looking for 52 officers and six civilian employees.

ATLANTA — The Stockbridge Police Department is only five members strong right now, as they get to work hiring an entire police force.

“We’re looking to hire 52 sworn officers and six civilian employees,” Police Chief Frank Trammer told 11Alive.

He added that thus far, they've received more than 1,100 applications.

The goal is to have the whole department in place in the next three months, so they can officially take over law enforcement in Stockbridge from the Henry County Police Department on July 1.

“We have to have officers who have experience and who are already certified, so that we’re able to be fully operational for the community,” Trammer added.

The department's budget is more than $6 million, money that'll be used to pay salaries, buy 60 new police cruisers, get new uniforms, and renovate the old Henry County Police North Precinct building. to create a new headquarters.

Some aspects will stay the same, like 911 dispatch and the jail, which will still operate through Henry County.

However, Captain Anton Paton explained nearly everything else will be different.

“We want to partner with the members of the community to not only solve crime problems but quality of life,” he said.

And while the idea of community involved policing is not new, Chief Trammer said for it to actually happen, one almost needs to start from scratch.

“We want to create a geographic model of policing where our officers work a specific area on a regular basis and get an opportunity know the residents of those areas,” he explained.

Salaries for officers will run from $49,000 to $70,000 per year.

Trammer stated the department will bring the next group of employees onboard next month, then in June they will go out into Stockbridge to meet the community, and start building relationships and partnerships with the people who live here.