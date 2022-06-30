After 44 years, Stockbridge Police is back on patrol

There's a new law enforcement agency in Henry County.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — After more than four decades, the Stockbridge Police Department formally took over law enforcement duties in Henry County Thursday.

The city is celebrating with a Change of Command Ceremony at Stockbridge City Hall Thursday night.

"We would love for the public to come out and join us for this historic event this evening here at 10 p.m. in front of city hall," said Stockbridge police Chief Frank Trammer.

Law enforcement is celebrating the resurgence of the department after 44 years of operating without the Stockbridge Police Department. It was created last year, according to Tammer.

"This is a historic event. The city of Stockbridge hasn't had its own police department in over 44 years and we look forward to providing excellent service to members of our community and being a department that is respected and appreciated by members of our community," he said.

The department was fully staffed as of May 31 said Tammer and will welcome 62 staff members, most of them from the community.

Have you heard our big news? The Stockbridge Police Department goes live on July 1, 2022 at midnight! See the photo here... Posted by City of Stockbridge Government on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

"The interesting thing is that probably 60% to 70% of our staff are actual Henry County, local Henry County residents. They were working for other agencies outside of the metro Atlanta area and had a desire to police in their own community," said Tammer.

Residents in the area can expect to see a difference in police presence starting at midnight said Tammer.