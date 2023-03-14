Police to enforce new school zone program to combat speeding

School zone areas will now have installed cameras, new signs to help alert drivers and more.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Stockbridge are now adding a new program to combat speeding in school zones.

Zones will now have installed cameras, new signs to help alert drivers and more.

The department is first introducing a warning period for the next 30 days to help drivers adjust to enforcement. Drivers will get a mailed warning notices if they are caught speeding within the next month.

According to authorities, the program which police are calling "Automated Enforcement" started after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities in Georgia.

They said the Peach State was the top five deadliest states for pedestrians.

Officials believe the cameras will reverse dangerous safety trends and encourage drivers to slow down.

"We have high hopes that Automated Enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law,” said Chief Frank Trammer with Stockbridge Police.

Chief Trammer hopes the cameras will reverse dangerous safety trends and encourage drivers to slow down.

The department cited a AAA Foundation study where they found children have a less chance of serious injury with a car going 15 mph.

Stockbridge Police will target drivers in program going over 10 miles per hour over the posted speed in the school zones.

The cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days.

For more information, drivers should visit the department's website here.