People inside stolen car run from authorities after crashing on GA 400 north, Sandy Springs Police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — People inside a stolen car ran from authorities after crashing on GA 400 north Sunday night, according to Sandy Springs Police.

The police department tweeted for drivers to be aware of the police activity on GA 400 north at Northridge Road and the surrounding area.

Sandy Springs Police said after the crash, the occupants inside the car ran from police.

Police activity on GA 400 NB @ Northridge Rd and the surrounding area. Please be aware. pic.twitter.com/soj8k9qS0E — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 7, 2023

