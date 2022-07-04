Crash involving stolen SUV sparks GSP investigation in Morrow after chase

Morrow Police said the three people in a Dodge Journey will face multiple felony charges in connection to the incident.

MORROW, Ga. — A crash involving a stolen SUV in Morrow Saturday night sparked an independent investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

According to GSP, the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Morrow Road near Bob White Circle. Morrow Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen SUV, but the driver took off and led officers on a chase. GSP added that the stolen SUV was a 2018 Dodge Journey headed north on Morrow Road. The driver then recklessly drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra head-on, according to GSP.

The driver and both passengers of the Dodge Journey were taken into custody by Morrow Police and were also taken to Grady Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, GSP said.

Morrow Police said the three people in the Dodge Journey would face multiple felony charges related to the incident.

No police officers were injured in the crash, and the Morrow Police Department requested that GSP conduct its own investigation into the crash. GSP said its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.