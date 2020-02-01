SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A tragic incident occurred Thursday morning when a driver suffered a medical issue, crashed into a home and died.
The City of South Fulton Police Department responded to the crash off Stone Croft Trail at around 5:30 a.m.
Police believe the driver suffered from a medical issue.
A gas line was also ruptured in the crash and the local gas company was notified.
Traffic investigators continue to investigate, police said.
