Months after fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta, police are trying to identify this suspect

Officers have been working to track down the person who shot a 33-year-old man in December 2022.

ATLANTA — Four months after a man was fatally shot at a southwest Atlanta convenience store, police have released photos of who they believe is the suspect.

Officers have been working to track down the person who shot a 33-year-old man on Dec. 2, 2022, just before 3 p.m. at the C&S Food Mart along Stone Hogan Connector SW. The convenience store is in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood– not far from Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.

Police said the man had been shot several times while sitting inside his car. He died at the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department shared photos of what appears to be a man wearing black pants with white stripes and a black jacket. In the surveillance photos, the shoes are gray and electric blue. He is pictured below.

