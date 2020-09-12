Stone Mountain apartment fire displaces up to 30 people

The Red Cross said 16 apartment units were affected.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An apartment fire in Stone Mountain early Wednesday displaced as many as 30 people, according to the Red Cross.

The organization said the fire occurred at the Park at Greatstone apartments, on Weatherly Dr.

"Residents of 16 occupied units – approximately 30 people – find themselves suddenly homeless," a release said. "Volunteers will be meeting one-on-one with affected families to determine immediate emergency needs and ensure that everyone has the resources needed for temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials."

The Red Cross said caseworkers would work with families in the days ahead through the recovery process.