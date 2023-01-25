At least 29 people displaced after flames scorch Stone Mountain apartment building, officials say

The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Mountain Oak Apartments off Central Drive.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The American Red Cross is helping at least 29 people after they were displaced due to a fire at a Stone Mountain apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Mountain Oak Apartments off Central Drive. The apartment complex is not far from Stone Mountain High School.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the building. Officials said the flames started at the front side of the building and on the first floor, then extended through the roof and through the wall.

Crews were able to get the flames under control. You can see what's left of the scorched three-story apartment building below.

Officials said one resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries. Four units in total were affected by the fire but officials added more people were displaced due to the building not having power.

Dianne Richardson said she and her kids had just moved to the apartment complex on Monday.

"I was sleeping and they just was yelling, 'the building's on fire, the building's on fire," Richardson said. "Got up and came out and it was just engulfed in flames from the bottom to the top."

The Red Cross said its disaster action team volunteers are meeting with the displaced families to provide help with temporary lodging, food, clothing and other personal care and health items.