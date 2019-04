DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment in Lithonia on Tuesday.

The department tweeted photos and said the two-alarm fire was on Tiburon Court.

Fire crews said they were able to get the flames under control. Three out of seven units were damaged.

Firefighters also said they had to rescue a dog and a squirrel during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.