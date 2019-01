DeKalb County firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Lithonia Tuesday night.

Authorities said when they arrived to South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 9:45 p.m., the fire was well involved.

There was also a crash in front of the scene where crews responded to the fire.

The fire department said no injuries were reported with the fire.

Details about the wreck are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.