STONECREST, Ga. -- Bishop Stephen A. Davis, the interim senior pastor at one of metro Atlanta's largest megachurches has stepped down.

Davis has held the post at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia since the death of Bishop Eddie Long in January 2017.

According to a release from the New Birth Board of Directors, Davis stepped down to concentrate on the ministry he founded in 2010 in Birmingham, Ala., the former Refiners House Church. That church is now known as New Birth Birmingham.

"I love my New Birth family both in Birmingham and Stonecrest. However, at this time my wife, my children and the New Birth Birmingham family need my full attention," Davis said in a statement. "We will remain a New Birth Church in Birmingham and maintain a relationship with the New Birth Stonecrest Congregation."

On behalf of the New Birth congregation in Lithonia, Long's widow, Elder Vanessa Long, expressed her gratitude for Davis' presence.

"I am so grateful that Bishop Davis honored the wishes of my late husband by serving New Birth at a time of need," she said.

