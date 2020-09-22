Arrest made in deadly Lithonia shooting

A man accused of shooting someone at a Lithonia residence in August and then taking the victim's money and vehicle has been arrested.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly August shooting in Lithonia has been taken into custody on charges that include felony murder.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Anson Carter was brought in on Monday by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office fugitive unit, DeKalb Police, the K-9 unit, and U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Carter is believed to have killed Jamaal Antoine Cobb on Aug. 23 at a home on Park Drive. The sheriff's office said Cobb was shot in the leg and ultimately died. Before leaving the scene, police said Carter took money and the victim's vehicle.