Arrest made in deadly Lithonia shooting

LITHONIA, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly August shooting in Lithonia has been taken into custody on charges that include felony murder.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Anson Carter was brought in on Monday by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office fugitive unit, DeKalb Police, the K-9 unit, and U.S. Marshals.
Authorities said Carter is believed to have killed Jamaal Antoine Cobb on Aug. 23 at a home on Park Drive. The sheriff's office said Cobb was shot in the leg and ultimately died. Before leaving the scene, police said Carter took money and the victim's vehicle.
For his alleged crimes, Carter has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking. The sheriff's office said he was arrested without incident at his home and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.