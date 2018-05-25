LITHONIA, Ga. -- The City of Lithonia has fired their police chief following a private investigation.

Chief Roosevelt Smith was terminated earlier in the month at a city council meeting. According to city attorney Winston Denmark, former officers brought personnel issues to the city in December which spurred the city to hire a private investigator.

That investigation concluded in May and the findings were provided to the mayor and council during an executive session. They came out of that session with a motion to fire Smith.

Allegations against the chief included missing guns from ongoing investigations, missing badges and personnel allegations from officers regarding paid time.

According to the Lithonia Police Department's own Facebook page, Smith has roughly 30 years experience in public safety in and around the state of Georgia.

