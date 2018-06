STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit on Rockbridge Road and South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

The incident happened at 11:40 p.m. when the victim was hit by a dark-colored sedan. The driver fled the scene.

Police have said the victim was a 25-year-old black male.

