LITHONIA, Ga. -- Twenty-one people were displaced, eight of them children from an apartment fire in Lithonia on Monday morning, which damaged eight units, four of them severely.

It happened at the Le Parc Fontaine Apartments off of Farington Parkway in Lithonia shortly after 6 a.m.

According to Deputy Chief Shane Dobson of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, when their crews arrived, there were trapped residents on the second floor that they were able to get down safely.

Dobson said one resident jumped from a window, but all the other residents were able to come out of the building through normal means.

Second-floor resident Shaquan Allston said he was faced with leaving his dog behind and jumping out the window until firefighters could rescue him.

"I left my dog in there 'cause I couldn't get it out through the front door until the fire department came, so we decided, let's jump, and we just jumped," Allston said.

Dobson said firefighters were able to rescue the dog from the second-floor apartment.

He said no injuries were reported among the residents or with fire crews.

Of the eight units that received damage, four of them received significant fire damage, while the remaining four received smoke and water damage, Dobson said.

He said the largest challenge firefighters faced was that the buildings were oddly shaped, leading them to call a second alarm and add resources.

"It's also an odd-shaped building, so there's a lot of things going on," Dobson said. "This fire went two-alarms, so we had double the amount of people here -- so it's a lot of moving parts at this particular time."

He said one resident went through the building by going door-to-door and knocking to alert other residents of the fire. Dobson credits that resident with helping to ensure that everyone got out safely.

"He just knocked on everybody's door to make sure everyone got out of the building," Dobson said.

Dobson said there is presently no indication as to the cause of the fire.

