Stone Mountain Park reaches capacity Sunday, July 4

Park officials said there would be an additional fireworks show on Monday, July 5.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park reached its capacity as of 8:01 p.m. Sunday.

Park officials said they would not be allowing any other guests into the park for their Stone Mountain Fantastic Fourth Celebration.

Gates will remain closed the rest of the night.

Park officials said there would be an additional fireworks show on Monday, July 5.

Here's a list of other fireworks shows across the Atlanta area:

Decatur's July 4th Fireworks:

For 15 to 20 minutes on July 4, atop the DeKalb County Parking Deck, fireworks will set off, illuminating the sky around them. The city of Decatur will close off all streets that make up the fall-out zone, and encourages people to find a good socially-distanced spot to view the fireworks show. Decatur usually hosts the Pied Piper Parade but decided not to gather this year.

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Annual Fireworks Celebration:

Previously held at Concourse Corporate Center, Sandy Springs' firework celebration will take place over City Springs for the first time. Starting at 6 p.m., the Stars and Stripes event brings in food trucks and live music performances, all leading up to the big firework display at 9:30 p.m.

Roswell's annual July 4th fireworks:

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.at Roswell Area Park. The yearly festivities include food trucks, live music and the culminating firework display. Fireworks set off at sunset, but time may vary depending on the weather.

Spring Fest on July 4:

Powder Springs is hosting its annual Spring Fest on July 4. The event starts at noon, and the fireworks at 9 p.m. The event features food trucks, face painting, kid zones with bouncy houses and live music.

Alpharetta July 4 Fireworks at Wills Park:

The firework display begins at dusk and the city encourages people to enjoy the show while socially distant. The event only consists of the firework show due to COVID-19, as there are no additional activities scheduled.

Cartersville' July 4 Celebration:

The event is split up into two different days. On Saturday, the annual independence day celebration parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Cartersville. After the parade, Dellinger Park will feature live music, activities for kids and fireworks. On Sunday, the festivities continue at Dellinger Park at 3 p.m. and into the night with a firework display at 9 p.m.

Tallapoosa's annual Fourth of July Celebration: