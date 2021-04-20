Stone Mountain Police remember Chief Ray Elliot

Elliot recently became chief at the park in January but has been battling illness for a couple of months, Stone Mountain Police wrote.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Stone Mountain Police is remembering one its very own Tuesday morning. The department announced the passing of Chief Ray Elliot. He was 61.

“Chief Elliott had been a part of the Park for over 40 years. He's served DeKalb County Fire and even did a stint with our department in 1980-1981. He has always made time to train our officers on CPR and has always been an all-around friend to this city,” the department announced in a Facebook post.

Elliot recently became chief at the park in January but has been battling illness for a couple of months, Stone Mountain Police wrote.