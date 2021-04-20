Stone Mountain Police remember Chief Ray Elliot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Stone Mountain Police is remembering one its very own Tuesday morning. The department announced the passing of Chief Ray Elliot. He was 61.
“Chief Elliott had been a part of the Park for over 40 years. He's served DeKalb County Fire and even did a stint with our department in 1980-1981. He has always made time to train our officers on CPR and has always been an all-around friend to this city,” the department announced in a Facebook post.
Elliot recently became chief at the park in January but has been battling illness for a couple of months, Stone Mountain Police wrote.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and his work family at the Park. Ray Elliott will be TRULY missed,” the Facebook post continued.