Watch live | Groups face off in Stone Mountain after white nationalists plan demonstration

Stone Mountain Park itself is closed.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — UPDATE: The opposing groups are facing off in downtown Stone Mountain, with the park itself closed.

11Alive's Maura Sirianni reports chants of "Go home, racists, go home!" and "Nazis, go home!" as the groups continue to face off.

“Go home, racists, go home!” Members of BLM, Antifa and independents chant during protest in the town of Stone Mountain @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Rr75W36hrv — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) August 15, 2020

Maura reports of the white nationalist group, which appeared smaller than the counterprotesters, people came from far away as Michigan.

Original story below

Stone Mountain is bracing for a tense day, with the situation in flux after white nationalist demonstrations and counterprotests were planned for this morning and afternoon.

Stone Mountain Park itself is closed after officials with the park cited "security concerns" on Friday.

White nationalists, counterprotesters face off in Stone Mountain 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

11Alive's Maura Sirianni is on site and captured the scene early Saturday, with the state patrol and other law enforcement blocking the entrances to the park.

Here’s the scene over at Main St. and E. Mountain St. where members of ANTIFA/F.L.O.W.E.R are expected to protest. Right now, we aren’t seeing members of either @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1MmJZpzHbo — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) August 15, 2020

Maura reports counterdemonstrators have gathered in the town.

#UPDATE— About 100 counter-protestors rallying now in the town of Stone Mountain. Still no activity outside the park @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/W3Fj2T6RNY — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) August 15, 2020

White nationalist groups online had been planning for a "Defend Stone Mountain" demonstration at the park, in apparent response to another group's demonstration at the park in early July.

That group, calling itself the "Not F***ing Around Coalition" (NFAC) was comprised of about 100 to 200 armed people, all dressed in black.

In that July demonstration, the group's apparent leader issued a challenge to white nationalists, who have a history of gathering at the site. The NFAC leader spoke of the site's association with the early 20th-Century re-starting of the KKK and what the Atlanta History Center has termed the mountainside Confederate carving's "strong connections to white supremacy, Confederate Lost Cause mythology, and anti-Civil Rights sentiments."

"I want the heart of the Ku Klux Klan to hear me no matter where the f*** you are," he said. "I'm in your house. Where you at? You made a threat. We don't threaten."

A white nationalist group purporting to organize the event on Facebook referenced those "who wish to erase our Ancestors Heritage and destroy our Monuments!"

"The time to fight back is now!" it said.

Counterprotesters were expected to stand off with the white nationalists. A group, F.L.O.W.E.R United, called on supporters to rally against the white nationalists and the group appeared to be tweeting from Stone Mountain on Saturday morning.

"FLOWER turned away white supremacists in 2019, and until the racist monument carved onto the side of Stone Mountain is finally sandblasted away, we will keep turning them away," the group's site said.

Small number of militia creeps in the area.



Crowd gathering at anti-racist meeting spot.



We got this! https://t.co/qFRgdASUym — F.L.O.W.E.R. (@flowerunited) August 15, 2020

The city has asked the general public to avoid coming to Stone Mountain, and specifically downtown, today and tonight.

"Citizens and visitors are encouraged not to venture nearby the affected areas and do not proceed into or through demonstrations. DO NOT confront the protesters," a city notice said.