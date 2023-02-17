Body found in Stone Mountain's Kenilworth Lake

The lake is near Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Stone Mountain lake Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood along Kenilworth Circle by Kenilworth Lake at 4:24 p.m. The area is near Corpus Christi Catholic Church and about five miles away from Stone Mountain Park.

Police said a neighbor walking her dog in the area found the woman, who appears to be in her 20s or 30s. Officers believe she drowned.

An investigator with the medical examiner's office is heading to the scene, according to officers.

