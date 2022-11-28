DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain

Police did not confirm if the remains were human.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain.

Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.

Investigators with the medical examiner's office were called to the scene to collect evidence and determine the origins of the remains. Police said at this time, they can't confirm if they're human and have no other information to share.