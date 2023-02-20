Mother arrested after son found stabbed to death

Officers were called to a stabbing in a Stone Mountain neighborhood.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A 64-year-old woman is in custody, accused of stabbing and killing her adult son, police say.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to a deadly stabbing at a home along Mountain View Pass in Stone Mountain Sunday around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Robert Franklin, 43, dead.

Officers said they arrested the suspect, his mother, at the scene. Carolyn Williams is accused of murder, jail records show.

Investigators said they are working to learn what led up to the violence and did not provide any other details.