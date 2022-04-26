He was pistol-whipped and shot in the face. DeKalb deputies say they've charged a suspect with murder.

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.

According to an arrest warrant, the two had an altercation prior to Hayman's shooting death. The warrant alleges the 22-year-old pistol-whipped Hayman before shooting him in the face, killing him.

Investigators believe the victim did not know the person who shot him.