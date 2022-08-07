DeKalb firefighters rescue dog in Stone Mountain house fire

DeKalb Fire crews responded to a home at the 5300 block of Olde Street in Stone Mountain.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A dog was rescued after a fire broke out at a Stone Mountain home Friday, according to the DeKalb Fire Rescue.

DeKalb Fire crews responded to a home at the 5300 block of Olde Street in Stone Mountain. Fire officials said there were no injuries but a dog had to be rescued and is receiving medical treatment.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home around 5 p.m. and while they were no visible flames or smoke from the outside at the time, there were several fire trucks on scene.