DeKalb firefighters rescue dog in Stone Mountain house fire

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A dog was rescued after a fire broke out at a Stone Mountain home Friday, according to the DeKalb Fire Rescue.
DeKalb Fire crews responded to a home at the 5300 block of Olde Street in Stone Mountain. Fire officials said there were no injuries but a dog had to be rescued and is receiving medical treatment.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the home around 5 p.m. and while they were no visible flames or smoke from the outside at the time, there were several fire trucks on scene.
Officials have not yet said what started the fire or how extensive the home's damage is.