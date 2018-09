STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – An apartment complex went up in flames early Monday morning in Stone Mountain.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, DeKalb County Fire responded to the Westgate Manor Apartments in the 5000 block of West Mountain Street for a fire.

Dekalb firefighters said everyone made it out of the four affected units safely. Crews were also able to save several pets including birds and a puppy.

Officials are calling this a suspicious fire.

