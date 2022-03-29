Police investigating 'shots fired' call outside Gwinnett LA Fitness

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement surrounded an LA Fitness gym in Stone Mountain after responding to a "shots fired" call Tuesday night.

Officers are investigating the fitness center off Highway 78, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Police are not able to confirm if anyone was hit and are still investigating.

"So we were just at the backside of the gym working out and we heard about 7-10 gunshots," Ali Zane said.