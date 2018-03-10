STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – One student was cut with scissors and sent to the hospital after a fight at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain on Wednesday, Oct. 3, according to the DeKalb County School District.

School officials say two students were physically fighting when one of the students was cut and required emergency medical attention. They were transported to a local hospital, The other student is now in police custody.

The DeKalb County School District’s Public Safety Department is investigating the incident.

© 2018 WXIA