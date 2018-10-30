DECATUR, Ga. – Two “high-ranking” members of the Georgia gang affiliated with the “Bloods” – called “Sex, Money, Murder” – have been convicted of killing a baby and hurting three women during a 2014 home invasion in Stone Mountain.

Kenneth “K.G.” Jackson, 33, and Christopher “Trillz” Florence, 33, were found guilty of felony murder in the death of 9-month-old Kendarious Edwards. Marcos Fernando Watson, 39, was also convicted on weapons offenses in connection with the crime.

Police said on May 10, 2014, Florence and Devin “Rico” Thomas, who was previously convicted in this case, stormed the home on To Loni Farm Road with guns drawn. Edwards’ mother, grandmother and another woman visiting the home ran into the bathroom and tried to shield the child by hiding in the bathtub.

Kendarious Edwards, a 9-month-old baby, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Stone Mountain in 2014.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting the women and baby several times, prosecutors said. The baby died of his injuries. The women survived, along with the child’s teenage aunt who called 911 while hiding in a bedroom.

Prosecutors said the investigation revealed a “tangled web of deadly gang-related crimes” involving Jackson, the leader of the “Sex, Money, Murder” gang.

Investigators said Jackson authorized the home invasion at To Lani Farm from his prison cell in Jackson, Georgia while he was serving time for a series of burglaries. The shooters were looking for a gang member who had reportedly murdered someone without Jackson’s permission.

Prosecutors said Jackson ordered a hit on the home of the man’s mother to try and find him, which resulted in the child’s death.

Jackson and Florence are expected to be sentenced on Nov. 13 in DeKalb Superior Court. Each man faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 105 years.

Watson faces 10 years in prison for his weapons convictions.

Thomas, who testified at trial, is serving a life sentence plus 20 years in prison for his role in the crime.

