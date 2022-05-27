Sinkhole opens up in Stone Mountain, closes road, police say

Here are the details.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Stone Mountain Police Department is warning the public about a sinkhole that has emerged on Rankin Street.

Stone Mountain Police said it's about 170-feet north of the intersection of East Mountain Street.

After inspecting the sinkhole, the police department said part of the pavement had caved in. Authorities also said the street running across where the sinkhole is located seems to lead to a water valve on the west side of Rankin Street.

Until the sinkhole can be repaired, the city of Stone Mountain has closed off the road to local traffic only and has put up a barrier to prevent further parts of the road from caving in.