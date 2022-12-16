Family of man killed by DeKalb County Police wants to see body camera video, more transparency

Marando Salmon was shot in killed inside a home in Stone Mountain on Nov. 4.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by DeKalb County police in November is demanding answers as state agents investigate the shooting.

Loved ones want to know what led up to 36-year-old Marando Salmon being shot.

"We still haven't heard anything about why this happened. We just know that they say there was a stolen car and there was a man in the house. I don't know how they got in," Salmon's sister Colleen Fearon said Friday.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4 inside a home on Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deadly shooting.

According to Fearon, her brother was renting the home.

The day after the shooting the GBI released a statement describing DeKalb Police officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle and encountering a man inside the home on Autumn Crest Court.

According to that initial statement from the GBI, DeKalb officers identified themselves and gave commands and then the man, now identified as Salmon, didn't comply and instead reached for a handgun and was shot.

On Dec. 6 the GBI released an updated statement and described an officer opening a bedroom door and Salmon responding by throwing an object at the officer. They said Salmon never reached for a gun.

"Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in," the GBI wrote in its statement.

Salmon's sister said her brother's actions didn't warrant the actions of law enforcement.

"What did he throw at them for you to shoot him in his head, his chest, all over? For what?" Fearon asked.

Salmon's sister said she wants to know if there was in fact a stolen car. She believes the car her brother had been driving before the shooting was rented.

"Because his truck was in the shop," Fearon said. "So I know he rented a car, so who called it in stolen? I don't know?"

Salmon's daughter will turn 6 years old on Saturday, according to his sister, and he won't be there.

Fearon said she won't forget how much he cared for his entire family and everyone he met.

"He likes to tell you that 'I love you,' he is always telling me that he loves me and he is always willing to help," Fearon said.

Now she wants to help her brother by learning what led to his death.

On Friday, Fearon said she wants to see any police body camera video from the shooting and is demanding justice for her brother.

She said she needs more information though from the GBI's investigation before she can describe what justice would look like.

"I don't know, I don't know, I just need justice for my brother," she said.

A GBI spokesman on Friday confirmed the state agency is still investigating the shooting.