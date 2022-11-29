Holiday attraction 'Snow Mountain' canceled this season, Stone Mountain Park says

In past years, Snow Mountain has offered families across metro Atlanta a chance to play at Avalance Alley and tube down its 400-foot hill.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — It will not be a winter wonderland at Stone Mountain Park this holiday season – at least not an artificial one.

Stone Mountain Park said on its website Tuesday, it has canceled its "Snow Mountain" attraction, which usually runs from November 2022- February 2023. The park did not specify why it was canceled.

However, the park recently expanded other holiday festivities at Stone Mountain Christmas including adding a new drone show. The show features hundreds of drones lighting up the park's reflection pond, making festive aerial formations.

People can also catch the world's largest Christmas light show, stroll through the park's Musical Frosted Forest and check out the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony. The park also said it will have its Christmas parade featuring seven floats with a cast of characters including 10-foot tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees and more.

The festivities began on Saturday, Nov. 12 and will go until Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, every weekend and school holidays.

