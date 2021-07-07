24 people displaced after Stone Mountain apartment fire

An early morning fire damaged an 8-unit apartment building and now two-dozen people are displaced.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two dozen people are displaced after an early Wednesday morning fire damaged an apartment building in Stone Mountain.

According to American Red Cross Georgia region spokesperson Ronnika McFall, disaster volunteers with the agency responded to the fire around 1:45 a.m. at 3000 Treehills Parkway.

The fire devastated the 8-unit apartment building. McFall says 24 displaced people are now turning to the Red Cross for help.

The Red Cross provided immediate emergency needs to those people, including temporary housing, food, clothing, and personal items, according to McFall.