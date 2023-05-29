Authorities investigate deadly house fire in Stone Mountain

Firefighters have offered minimal details.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An elderly man died in a house fire in a Stone Mountain neighborhood Monday night.

Three fire engines and crime scene tape surrounded the home along Leland Drive on Memorial Day. The roof of the second-story home was charred and the windows in the front of the home appeared to be blown out. There seemed to be no other damage to the homes nearby.

DeKalb County firefighters said the man was the only victim of the fire. No one else was hurt.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.