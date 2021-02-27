Stone Mountain shooting suspect arrested days after crime that left one dead

The sheriff's office said that Isaac Maurice Thompson was arrested on Tuesday.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened just south of Stone Mountain on Saturday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Isaac Maurice Thompson of Stone Mountain was arrested with assistance from multiple agencies on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Aquandis Foston.

Also involved in the arrest were the U.S. Marshals and the Brookhaven Police Department K-9 Unit. Thompson was apprehended without incident and is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond. Jail records indicate he is charged with murder and aggravated assault.