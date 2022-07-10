Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night.

Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.

"The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident in a construction site," Gwinnett Police said.

Witnesses told officers that it appeared someone left the scene through the nearby construction site. Gwinnett Police are calling them a "person of interest" at this time.

Authorities stated this remains an active investigation and detectives are exploring all possible motives.

If anyone has any information, call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

