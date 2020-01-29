STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — If you recently purchased a ticket from Buddy's Food Mart in Stone Mountain you may be the winner of a $10,000 prize.

The Georgia Lottery just announced the winning ticket was sold at the location on Central Drive.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 17-36-47-51-62 and the Mega Ball was 21. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball, according to the Georgia Lottery press release.

The winner of the money hasn't come forward yet. The person has 180 days in the state of Georgia to claim their prize.

On Friday the Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $155 million for a single winner.

Money raised by Georgia Lottery Corporation goes toward specific education programs including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and the state's Pre-K program. So far, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history